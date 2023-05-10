To attract foreign students UGC frames guidelines for introducing courses on Indian heritage and culture

People from any country who are interested in Indian culture and knowledge systems and who have registered in such particular courses to further their education are eligible for admission, according to the rules. Universities that offer these courses are permitted to establish certain qualifying requirements. The guidelines for integrating Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into higher education curriculum were made available to the public for feedback by UGC in April.

The University Grants Commission of India in an attempt to promote the rich cultural heritage of India, directed universities to offer certificate courses based on Indian heritage and culture.

As per the latest UGC guidelines the courses will be short term multi-tier credit based modular programmes with multiple entry and exit. The guidelines suggest that this will also include "sacrosanct religious regions" and various learning in Vedic Math, Yoga, Ayurveda, Sanskrit, Indian languages, and other subjects.

The recommendations include learning about Indian heritage, Indian literature, Indian sculpture, Indian music, Indian dance, theatre, visual and performing arts, as well as the Indian Knowledge system.

The institutions may offer the courses in any of the 46 "tentative areas" that the UGC has designated. It comprises, among other things, Indian rituals, astrology, Indian music or dance, Indian folklore, Indian culture, Indian ethics or morals, and Indian manuscripts. The list of courses also includes Kannada, Pali, Prakrit, Sanskrit, Malayalam, and Bengali literature and languages.

The course can be delivered at three different levels: introductory, intermediate, and advanced, depending on the complexity of the respective disciplines' curricula and the extent of learning outcomes.

People from any country who are interested in Indian culture and knowledge systems and who have registered in such particular courses to further their education are eligible for admission, according to the rules. Universities that offer these courses are permitted to establish certain qualifying requirements. The guidelines for integrating Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into higher education curriculum were made available to the public for feedback by UGC in April.

How will the programme work?

The programmes can be offered in hybrid mode for at least 60 learning hours. The guidelines also recommend “discourse with learned educators (Acharyas), artists, artisans, craftsman, confluence with religious devotees (Satsang), exposer to folk cultures and visit of famous places in the programmes, especially at advanced level under this scheme.”

Any educational institution may accept credits acquired through such programmes through the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) for credit accumulation and confirmation of academic awards under the credit transfer system. However, the university offering such courses will determine the necessary credits, educational component, and quality of learning outcome.

At the end of the course, students will be awarded certificates made available in digital form through the National Academic Dipository, or NAD.

How will universities get teachers for these courses?

Additionally, the UGC has published guidelines to simplify the hiring of Kala gurus or artists in higher education institutions. According to the regulations, colleges may invite any artist or kala guru who has taken part in at least five official worldwide, national, or local concerts, exhibitions, or art fairs. If they can produce evidence of the artist's lineage's popularity, artists from traditional families or Gharanas of a particular art form may also be invited to teach. A committee assembled by the educational institution will review applications for artists-in-residence at the university.

The relevant university may choose the length of the partnership. The guidelines have separated artists into three categories: artists, parama guru, or exceptional artists, and parameshti guru, or prominent artists. The guidelines specify that the empanelled Kala Gurus shall be given an appropriate, well-equipped workspace to carry out the activities with the necessary facilities and materials as well as additional help needed to offer the learning.