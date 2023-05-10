To attract foreign students UGC frames guidelines for introducing courses on Indian heritage and culture

People from any country who are interested in Indian culture and knowledge systems and who have registered in such particular courses to further their education are eligible for admission, according to the rules. Universities that offer these courses are permitted to establish certain qualifying requirements. The guidelines for integrating Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into higher education curriculum were made available to the public for feedback by UGC in April.

The University Grants Commission of India in an attempt to promote the rich cultural heritage of India, directed universities to offer certificate courses based on Indian heritage and culture.

As per the latest UGC guidelines the courses will be short term multi-tier credit based modular programmes with multiple entry and exit. The guidelines suggest that this will also include "sacrosanct religious regions" and various learning in Vedic Math, Yoga, Ayurveda, Sanskrit, Indian languages, and other subjects.

The recommendations include learning about Indian heritage, Indian literature, Indian sculpture, Indian music, Indian dance, theatre, visual and performing arts, as well as the Indian Knowledge system.