    Homeeducation News

    TNUSRB constable and jail warden exam 2022 admit card released; here is how to download
    IST (Published)

    Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of TNUSRB.  

    Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card for the exam to recruit police constables and jail wardens. The TNUSRB exam will be held on November 27. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of TNUSRB.

    Steps to check and download TNUSRB written exam hall ticket
    Step 1: Open the official website of TNUSRB or click here, https://tnusrb.tn.gov.in/.
    Step 2: On the home page, click on the link reading - “Hall ticket for written examination.”
    Step 3: The link will direct you to an online assessment portal. Enter your credentials - user ID and password to log in.
    Step 4: As you submit the details, the admit card will appear on your screen.
    Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.
    If any candidate has forgotten their TNUSRB user ID or password, the below-mentioned steps should be followed to recover the credentials.
    The log-n page has two options - Forgot User ID and Forgot password.
    - The two options are displayed on the bottom-right of the box, posing for the password.
    - If you click on Forgot User ID, you will have to enter your email ID. Following this, a link to your account will be sent to your mail.
    - If you click on Forgot Password, you will have to enter your email ID as well as the TNUSRB user ID. A link to reset the password will be sent to your email address.
    Documents required along with TNUSRB admit card 
    The candidates are required to bring additional documents along with the TNUSRB admit card 2022 for verification purposes.
    Any ID card (Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID card, passport, driving licence)
    In case the picture on the admit card is blurred or translucent, candidates should carry some recently attested passport-size photographs as well.
     
