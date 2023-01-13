TNPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply for 854 Road Inspector vacancies and other posts

Aspirants can fill out the application form from the official website of TNPSC. The registration process for the positions opens today, January 13 and will conclude on February 11.

Eligibility criteria

For the SC/ST/OBC MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs, - there is no maximum age limit. For general candidates, the maximum limit is 37 (subject to condition.)

Candidates must possess an I.T.I. Certificate in Civil Draughtsmenship from a government-recognised institute. Further preference shall be given to the persons possessing a Diploma in Civil Engineering with knowledge of the Tamil language.

Registration fees

The registration fee for the entrance examination is Rs 150 while the examination fee is Rs 100. The Examination fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment.

The money is payable via Net Banking / Credit card / Debit card on or before the last date of submission of the online application.

Important dates for the examination

Closing date of application link: February 11, 2023

Correction window: From February 16 to 18th, 2023 till 11:59 PM

Written exam date for Road Transport posts: May 7 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Written exam date for Agriculture officer & other posts: May 20 and 21, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Examination Pattern

Paper –I for the subject Draughtsman (Civil). An objective-type paper with 200 questions will be provided. The duration will be three hours with a maximum number of 300.

Paper - 2 Part A- Tamil Eligibility test with 100 questions of 150 marks. Candidates need at least 60 marks out of 150 to qualify for paper 2.

Paper -2 Part B consists of general studies with 150 marks and 100 questions. The paper will consist of a mental and aptitude test with 25 questions.

Selection will be made in a single stage, based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. For further information, aspirants can click here