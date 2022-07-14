The Tamil Nadu Civil Servants Selection Board (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Examination 4 (Group-4) today, July 14. Candidates can download their TNPSC Group 4 hall tickets from the official website of the Commission.
The TNPSC Group 4 exams will be held on July 24 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.
Here are the steps to download the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022
Step 1: Go to the official site of TNPSC.
Step 2: On the home page, find the link 'HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD – COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION- IV (GROUP-IV SERVICES) (Hall Ticket)' and click on it
Step 3: Enter your login credentials in the specified fields and click on ‘submit.’
Step 4: Your TNPSC Group 4 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check all the details mentioned in the admit card and download it.
Step 6: Take a printout of your TNPSC Group 4 2022 hall ticket and keep the hard copy for future reference.
The TNPSC Group 4 notification aims to fill 7,301 posts in Tamil Naidu Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service, Tamil Naidu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, and Tamil Naidu Housing Board Subordinate Service. Candidates are advised to check the official website of TNPSC for more details and updates.