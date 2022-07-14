The Tamil Nadu Civil Servants Selection Board (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Examination 4 (Group-4) today, July 14. Candidates can download their TNPSC Group 4 hall tickets from the official website of the Commission.

The TNPSC Group 4 exams will be held on July 24 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Here are the steps to download the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022

Step 1: Go to the official site of TNPSC.

Step 2: On the home page, find the link 'HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD – COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION- IV (GROUP-IV SERVICES) (Hall Ticket)' and click on it

Step 3: Enter your login credentials in the specified fields and click on ‘submit.’

Step 4: Your TNPSC Group 4 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned in the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of your TNPSC Group 4 2022 hall ticket and keep the hard copy for future reference.