Students can check their ranks TNEA 2023 on the official website at www.tneaonline.org. The top 10 rankers have scored 200 aggregate points.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) in Tamil Nadu on Monday, June 26, announced the rank list for BE, BTech, and BArch courses. Among the toppers, girls have secured the top three ranks.

Here are the top ten candidates as per the overall category TNEA 2023 rank list:

The first position is secured by Nethra B from the BC category.

The second position is secured by Harnika M from the BC category.

Roshni Banu S from the BCM category came third.

The fourth position is secured by Gowrishankar P from the BC category.

The fifth place is bagged by Santhakumar S from the BC category.

The sixth position in the rank list is scored by Rajesh A from the BC category.

The seventh position is secured by Perim Balaji C from the MBC category.

Tanisha Sriram, who is from BC, has secured the eighth position.

Rithika R has secured the ninth position.

Shivani R from the MBC category secured the 10th position.

The rank list has been prepared on the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in the qualifying test. Candidates' names mentioned in the merit list will be eligible for TNEA counselling in 2023. A total of 440 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu will be beginning the counselling process soon. The dates for counselling will be announced soon.

How to check TNEA 2023 Rank list:

Visit the official website at www.tneaonline.org.

Find the ‘TNEA Rank List 2023’ section on the website’s homepage.

Click on the rank list link to proceed to check your rank.

Enter the TNEA application number and date of birth in the required areas.

Click the 'Submit' or ‘Check Rank’ button to proceed.

The rank list will appear. Take a printout of the list for further use.

Every year Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions test is conducted to select candidates for various BE and BTech programmes across colleges in the state. This year, TNEA was hosted by Anna University.