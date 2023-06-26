Students can check their ranks TNEA 2023 on the official website at www.tneaonline.org. The top 10 rankers have scored 200 aggregate points.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) in Tamil Nadu on Monday, June 26, announced the rank list for BE, BTech, and BArch courses. Among the toppers, girls have secured the top three ranks.
The rank list for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2023 is available on the official website at tneaonline.org and the students can also check the category-wise toppers. The DoTE has also released the toppers list for all reservation categories together.
Here are the top ten candidates as per the overall category TNEA 2023 rank list:
The rank list has been prepared on the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in the qualifying test. Candidates' names mentioned in the merit list will be eligible for TNEA counselling in 2023. A total of 440 engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu will be beginning the counselling process soon. The dates for counselling will be announced soon.
How to check TNEA 2023 Rank list:
Every year Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions test is conducted to select candidates for various BE and BTech programmes across colleges in the state. This year, TNEA was hosted by Anna University.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
