Students can check their ranks TNEA 2023 on the official website at www.tneaonline.org. The top 10 rankers have scored 200 aggregate points.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) in Tamil Nadu on Monday, June 26, announced the rank list for BE, BTech, and BArch courses. Among the toppers, girls have secured the top three ranks.
The rank list for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2023 is available on the official website at tneaonline.org and the students can also check the category-wise toppers. The DoTE has also released the toppers list for all reservation categories together.
Here are the top ten candidates as per the overall category TNEA 2023 rank list: