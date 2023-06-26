Students can check their ranks TNEA 2023 on the official website at www.tneaonline.org. The top 10 rankers have scored 200 aggregate points.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) in Tamil Nadu on Monday, June 26, announced the rank list for BE, BTech, and BArch courses. Among the toppers, girls have secured the top three ranks.

Here are the top ten candidates as per the overall category TNEA 2023 rank list: