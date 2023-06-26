CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsTNEA Rank list 2023: Girls secure top three ranks, check the full list and other key details

TNEA Rank list 2023: Girls secure top three ranks, check the full list and other key details

TNEA Rank list 2023: Girls secure top three ranks, check the full list and other key details
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 4:40:30 PM IST (Published)

Students can check their ranks TNEA 2023 on the official website at www.tneaonline.org. The top 10 rankers have scored 200 aggregate points.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) in Tamil Nadu on Monday, June 26, announced the rank list for BE, BTech, and BArch courses. Among the toppers, girls have secured the top three ranks.

The rank list for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2023 is available on the official website at tneaonline.org and the students can also check the category-wise toppers. The DoTE has also released the toppers list for all reservation categories together.
Here are the top ten candidates as per the overall category TNEA 2023 rank list:
  1. The first position is secured by Nethra B from the BC category.
    2. View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X