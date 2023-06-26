homeeducation NewsTNEA rank list 2023 to be released today, check all details here

TNEA rank list 2023 to be released today, check all details here

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 12:07:31 PM IST (Published)

With approximately 1.5 lakh seats expected to be available in 440 engineering colleges this year, there has been a noticeable increase of 18,610 aspirants compared to the previous year. The rank list will also provide information regarding the number of eligible applicants.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) in Tamil Nadu is going to release the  Rank List for B.E/B.Tech/B.Arch courses today. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to engineering and architecture programs can access their admission status online through the official website, www.tneaonline.org.

According to media reports TNEA Rank List 2023 PDF will be uploaded on both tneaonline.org and tndte.gov.in at around 12 noon. To check their rank list, applicants will need to enter their application number and date of birth on the official TNEA website.
How to check the TNEA Rank List 2023
  • Visit the official website: Go to the official website of TNEA at www.tneaonline.org.
  • Find the Rank List section: Look for the specific section related to "TNEA Rank List 2023" on the website's homepage.
  • Click on Rank List: Click on the Rank List link to proceed with checking your rank.
  • Enter application number and date of birth: Enter your TNEA application number and your date of birth in the designated fields.
  • Submit the details: After entering your application number and date of birth, click on the "Submit" or "Check Rank" button to proceed.
  • View your rank: Once the details are submitted, your TNEA Rank List for 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Make sure to take note of your rank and save a copy for future reference.
  • Candidates are advised to follow these instructions carefully to access their rank list and stay updated with the admission process.
