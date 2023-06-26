CNBC TV18
TNEA rank list 2023 to be released today, check all details here

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 12:07:31 PM IST (Published)

With approximately 1.5 lakh seats expected to be available in 440 engineering colleges this year, there has been a noticeable increase of 18,610 aspirants compared to the previous year. The rank list will also provide information regarding the number of eligible applicants.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) in Tamil Nadu is going to release the  Rank List for B.E/B.Tech/B.Arch courses today. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to engineering and architecture programs can access their admission status online through the official website, www.tneaonline.org.

According to media reports TNEA Rank List 2023 PDF will be uploaded on both tneaonline.org and tndte.gov.in at around 12 noon. To check their rank list, applicants will need to enter their application number and date of birth on the official TNEA website.
This rank list plays a crucial role in the admission process for engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu, as it is prepared based on the marks obtained by candidates in the TNEA 2023 exam. With approximately 1.5 lakh seats expected to be available in 440 engineering colleges this year, there has been a noticeable increase of 18,610 aspirants compared to the previous year. The rank list will also provide information regarding the number of eligible applicants.
