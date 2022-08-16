    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    education News

    TNEA 2022 Rank List to be released today: Here is how to check

    

    TNEA 2022 Rank List to be released today: Here is how to check
    By CNBCTV18.com

    Tamil Nadu minister of higher education K Ponmudy will announce the TNEA Rank List today around 10:30 am at the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) campus

    The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA 2022 Rank List is expected to be released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, today. Once released, students will be able to check the TNEA merit list on the official website – tneaonline.org.
    Tamil Nadu Minister of Higher Education K Ponmudy will announce the TNEA Rank List today around 10:30 am at the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) campus, media reports said.
    The list was earlier slated to be released on August 8. However, it was postponed to August 16 because of the delay in the publication of CBSE Class 12 results.
    “From August 16 to 19, grievances related to the list will be addressed. The counselling procedure will start from August 20,” The New Indian Express quoted a DoTE official as saying.
    As per the tentative schedule for the TNEA 2022 Counselling dates, those who fall in the category of ex-servicemen, sports, PwD, differently abled, 7.5 percent government school quota will have counselling between August 20 and 23. For general category students and vocational courses, counselling will be held from August 25 onwards. However, students must note that the official schedule is likely to be released online after the rank list for TNEA 2022 is released.
    ALSO READ: 
    Delay in JEE, NEET will lead to 'zero year'; quick alternatives can have cascading effects: IIT heads
    How to check
    The 2022 TNEA rank list has been prepared based on the marks obtained by the students in three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. These marks have been reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50 and Chemistry – 50).  To check the rank list, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.
    • They can visit the official website of tneaonline.org and click on the login tab.
    • Students will be required to enter their email ID and password.
    • On submitting the details, the TNEA rank list 2022 will appear on the screen.
    • Students can download the rank list and take a printout.
      ALSO READ: Medical entrance exam NEET to be conducted on September 12: Education Minister
      Those who are selected in the rank list need to submit their fees within seven days to secure the seat. If a student is not able to submit the fee within the stipulated time, the seat will be allotted to the next person on the merit list.
       
       
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

      Engineering entrance exams Tamil Nadu

