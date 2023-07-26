TN 10th SSLC supplementary exam result to be announced today, here are all the details

TN 10th SSLC supplementary exam result: Once released, students will be able to download the Tamil Nadu Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 using their credentials on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. It

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, is all set to release the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 for Class 10th today, July 26.

According to the official update, the TN SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2023 will be declared in the afternoon. Once released, students will be able to download the Tamil Nadu Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 using their credentials on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. It is expected that the TN 10th Supplementary 2023 Result will be accessible after 2 PM.

To download the TN Class 12th supplementary results 2023, students must follow these steps:

Visit the DGE website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Navigate to HSE 2nd year supplementary results.

Enter the required information on the login window.

Submit the details and download the result.

Print the page for future reference.

TN SSLC Exam 2023 results were announced on May 19, 2023. Out of the total 9,14,320 students who appeared for the TN 10th exams this year, 8,35,614 students successfully cleared it, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91.39 percent

In the newly created districts of Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Mayiladuthurai, and Chengalpattu, students will need to visit the office of the Primary Education Officer to register for the scanned copy of the answer sheet.

Applicants will get their TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 by entering their Supplementary exam roll number and date of birth. On 24 July, the board declared the results of the HSE or Plus Two Supplementary examination. TN SSLC Supply examination was conducted in June-July 2023.