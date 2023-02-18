TISS NET 2023 admit card to be released on February 18: Check steps to download

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced that it will issue admit cards for the entrance exam on February 18. This marks the first stage of the admission process at the prestigious institution, which has a reputation for excellence in social sciences education. The TISS NET will take place on February 25 from 2 pm to 3.40 pm.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced that it will issue admit cards for the entrance exam on February 18. Candidates can download the TISS National Entrance Test (NET) from the institute's official website– admissions.tiss.edu. The TISS NET will take place on February 25 from 2 pm to 3.40 pm.

Check how to download the admit card for the exam here

1. Go to admissions.tiss.edu, the admission portal of TISS.

2. You will see the admit card download link on your screen. Click on this and wait while you are redirected to the login page.

3. Once the page has loaded, enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Your admit card should be displayed on the screen. Check all the details mentioned on your TISS NET 2023 hall ticket thoroughly.

5. Download the admit card and save it for future reference. Remember that it is mandatory to carry ID proof alongside this admit card with you to the exam hall.

With its focus on social sciences, TISS has long been a preferred destination for students seeking a career in management, social work, development, and other related fields. As one of the premier institutions in India, it attracts students from across the country and beyond, making the TISS NET 2023 a highly competitive and sought-after examination.

The exam grants admission to various postgraduate programmes provided by TISS campuses located in Guwahati, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Tuljapur. As a computer-based test, TISS-NET comprises 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and there is no negative marking in the exam. The medium of instruction is English, and candidates applying for single or multiple programmes need to attend only one test, with the score being valid for all the programmes applied for. The result and admission dates will be declared at a later time.

Those shortlisted in the first round are called for an interview. The final selection into the program happens on the basis of the combined score of TISSNET and the PI round.