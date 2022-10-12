IISc retains top spot among Indian institutes in THE rankings 2023

By Kanishka Sarkar

Mini Indian Institute of Science (IISc) retained the first spot in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 for India while it was ranked 250th overall.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) retained the first spot in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 for India while it was ranked 250th overall. Even as most Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) boycotted the rankings over transparency concerns, eight of them including IIT Indore, IIT Patna, and IIT Gandhinagar among others made it to the list.

Globally, the University of Oxford secured the first spot for the seventh consecutive year, Harvard University held the second place, but the University of Cambridge jumped from joint fifth last year to joint third this year.

The US is the most-represented country overall, with 177 institutions, and also the most represented in the top 200 (58). Meanwhile, a total of 100 Indian institutions made it to the list.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 include 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions. This is based on 13 performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The parameters based on which the institutes are ranked are: teaching (30 percent), research (30 percent), citations (30 percent), international outlook (7.5 percent), and industry outcome (2.5 percent). In teaching and research, 15 percent weightage each is based on a “reputational survey”.

This year’s ranking analysed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally.

Among Indian institutes, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research came at the second spot followed by Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences and Alagappa University.

Here’s a list of top 10 Indian institutions in THE World University Rankings 2023

1. Indian Institute of Science

2. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

3. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Science

4. Alagappa University

5. Mahatma Gandhi University

6. Indian Institute of Technology - Ropar

7. International Institute of Information Technology

8. Jamia Milia Islamia

9. Saveetha Institute Medical and Technical Sciences

10. Banaras Hindu University