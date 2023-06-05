This university is inviting student entrepreneurs to compete for a Rs 30 lakh prize

The event will culminate in a reality show-styled grand finale which will be held on August 24-25 at deemed university GITAM's Hyderabad campus. Check for important dates, deadlines and other details.

Hyderabad-based GITAM (a deemed to-be university) has announced the launch of StartupIndia SmartIDEAthon 2023, an annual nationwide pitch-fest aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate student innovators. The event, which invites Indian students to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas, is accepting applications until June 10, 2023.

The SmartIDEAthon focuses on four themes — food and health, toys for STEM, sustainable fashion, and frugal innovation. It offers a platform for young entrepreneurs to present their innovative ideas to a wider audience. The competition is organised by the Venture Development Centre at GITAM, in collaboration with StartupIndia, Northeastern University Center for Emerging Markets, Boston, and Northeastern University Center for Entrepreneurship Education (NUCEE), Boston.

The event will culminate in a grand finale held on August 24-25 at GITAM's Hyderabad campus. The finale will be conducted in a reality show-style format, providing participants with an opportunity to pitch their ideas to a distinguished jury and a live audience.

Winners of the StartupIndia SmartIDEAthon 2023 will receive personalised coaching and bootcamps led by internationally-trained venture coaches. They will also have the chance to participate in a sponsored trip to the USA to showcase their ideas at Boston Entrepreneurship Week. Additionally, winners and runners-up will be awarded cash and grants worth Rs 30 lakh.

"StartupIndia SmartIDEAThon 2023 is a brilliant platform for students and aspiring student entrepreneurs from all across the country to present their ideas to the world and win some exciting prizes and the opportunity to network with renowned experts. This is an invaluable opportunity to meet like-minded people and be a part of the vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem!" said Professor Balkumar Marthi, Dean, Innovation, GITAM.

Krish Nangegadda, Chief Innovation Officer at GITAM, also emphasised the opportunity for participants to showcase their venture ideas on an international stage and experience the thriving startup hub of Boston firsthand.

The competition will progress through several rounds, including video pitch submissions, online bootcamp sessions, and coaching by experienced entrepreneurship practitioners. The top 32 teams from round 2 will advance to the semi-finals, followed by the final eight teams, who will pitch their ideas to the jury and live audience at the grand finale.

In its previous edition, the SmartIDEAthon challenge saw the participation of over 1,200 students from 28 states and three Union Territories. The winning team, comprising students from Netaji Subhash University of Technology in Bihar's Hajipur, developed a startup called Feetwings. Their IoT-based solutions for early detection and monitoring of diabetes to prevent foot ulcers garnered recognition and acclaim.

Eligible participants for SmartIDEAthon 2023 include students currently enrolled in undergraduate or postgraduate programmes, as well as recent graduates. Teams can consist of up to two members.

Important dates for the event include the application deadline on June 10, with round 1 results announced on June 22 and round 2 results on July 15. The semi-finals will take place on August 24, followed by the grand finale on August 25, 2023.