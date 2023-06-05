This university is inviting student entrepreneurs to compete for a Rs 30 lakh prize

The event will culminate in a reality show-styled grand finale which will be held on August 24-25 at deemed university GITAM's Hyderabad campus. Check for important dates, deadlines and other details.

Hyderabad-based GITAM (a deemed to-be university) has announced the launch of StartupIndia SmartIDEAthon 2023, an annual nationwide pitch-fest aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate student innovators. The event, which invites Indian students to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas, is accepting applications until June 10, 2023.

The SmartIDEAthon focuses on four themes — food and health, toys for STEM, sustainable fashion, and frugal innovation. It offers a platform for young entrepreneurs to present their innovative ideas to a wider audience. The competition is organised by the Venture Development Centre at GITAM, in collaboration with StartupIndia, Northeastern University Center for Emerging Markets, Boston, and Northeastern University Center for Entrepreneurship Education (NUCEE), Boston.