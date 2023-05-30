This IIT graduate from Punjab turned down Rs 36 Lakh job offer, cracked UPSC CSE with 135th rank

An alumni of IIT Delhi, Robin Bansal was absolutely determined to pursue a career in the civil services and resigned from the job after a year.

A 25-year-old resident of Lehragaga in Sangrur district of Punjab, Robin Bansal, has secured 135th rank in the UPSC civil services examination after quitting his high-paying tech job. An IIT-Delhi alumnus, Robin Bansal had quit his Rs 36 lakh per annum job to prepare for the UPSC exams. After four attempts he finally managed to achieve his dream of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Bansal landed a job at a private company after graduating from IIT Delhi. He was offered a handsome salary package of Rs 36 lakh per annum for the job, which he bagged during the campus placement. However, Robin was determined to pursue a career in civil services and resigned from the job after a year.

“I joined a private company with an annual package of Rs 36 lakh. However, after one year, I resigned and started focusing on my preparations for the UPSC, I started preparing for the UPSC exam ever since I joined IIT Delhi,” Bansal told Hindustan Times.

He could not crack the UPSC exam in his first three attempts in 2019, 2020 and 2021. However, that didn’t stop him from trying harder to fulfill his dreams. While he had earlier taken support from coaching centres, it eventually came down to self-study and he finally cracked the exam securing an All-India Rank of 135.

He now wants to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) and transform the image of the police force. His father is an economics lecturer at a government college, and his mother is a homemaker.

Earlier in 2018, his younger sister, Eliza Bansal had achieved the first rank in the AIIMS medical examination.

The IIT graduate attributed his success to the unwavering support of his parents, teachers, and faith in God. He suggested that self-awareness is the key to success.