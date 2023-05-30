English
    homeeducation NewsThis IIT graduate from Punjab turned down Rs 36 Lakh job offer, cracked UPSC CSE with 135th rank

    This IIT graduate from Punjab turned down Rs 36 Lakh job offer, cracked UPSC CSE with 135th rank

    This IIT graduate from Punjab turned down Rs 36 Lakh job offer, cracked UPSC CSE with 135th rank
    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023

    An alumni of IIT Delhi, Robin Bansal was absolutely determined to pursue a career in the civil services and resigned from the job after a year.

    A 25-year-old resident of Lehragaga in Sangrur district of Punjab, Robin Bansal, has secured 135th rank in the UPSC civil services examination after quitting his high-paying tech job. An IIT-Delhi alumnus, Robin Bansal had quit his Rs 36 lakh per annum job to prepare for the UPSC exams. After four attempts he finally managed to achieve his dream of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

    Bansal landed a job at a private company after graduating from IIT Delhi. He was offered a handsome salary package of Rs 36 lakh per annum for the job, which he bagged during the campus placement. However, Robin was determined to pursue a career in civil services and resigned from the job after a year.
