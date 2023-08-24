This Google employee earns over Rs 1 crore by working just 1 hour a day

A Google employee reportedly works only one hour a day for five days a week while earning an annual salary of $1,50,000 — or over Rs 1.2 crore.

The employee, who goes by the pseudonym Devon, wakes up at 9 am "to shower and make breakfast" and works till 11 am or even 12 noon on some heavy days. After that he takes a break from Google and switches to his startup venture, going on till 9 pm or 11 pm, according to a report by Fortune magazine.

Devon admitted that his work routine involves minimal tasks, highlighting that he is part of a group of tech workers who seem to have been over-hired during a period of rapid business expansion. Companies like Google, Meta and Salesforce experienced exponential growth, leading to the hiring of more engineers than necessary.

This trend became more prominent during the early stages of the pandemic, with high expectations for sustained growth. However, this aggressive hiring strategy inadvertently led to a situation where many employees, including Devon, found themselves with limited responsibilities, the report added.

Devon's reasoning for his approach to work stems from a desire for work-life balance. “If I wanted to work long hours, I’d be at a startup,” he told Fortune magazine.

While acknowledging that companies like Apple demand longer hours from their employees, he emphasised that Google is known for its more balanced approach. “At Google, most people know what they’re doing is a job,” he added.

Google's return-to-office policy requires most employees to work from the office at least three days a week. According to Devon, he believes that this requirement feels like unnecessary surveillance from managers. Despite this defiance, he claims that his manager has no problem with the remote work arrangement. Devon also confessed that if he happens to miss a message from his manager, it's not going to be a huge problem. He casually mentioned, “I’ll just get back to it later tonight.”

Addressing the potential consequences of his choices, Devon expressed confidence that Google would provide a generous severance package if it chose to part ways with him. He dismissed concerns about emails from Google regarding his work arrangement and stated that he wouldn't worry until he got a formal warning.