This Byju's ex-employee said he was 'available 24x7' but still got laid off, details ordeal on LinkedIn

Since October 2022, the edtech giant has laid off more than 2,500 employees. The company said it had set itself a target to achieve profitability by the end of FY23 (2022-23, the previous fiscal year).BYJU’S has done a number of cost-cutting initiatives, particularly on the employee front. The edtech has nearly 40,000 employees.
"I don't know what my fault was," reads a LinkedIn post by Byju's ex-employee Arpit Singh, who worked as a retention manager in Delhi and recently got laid off. "I worked very hard throughout my time in Byju's and I never followed the 10-8 work culture. I was always available 24x7 for my company but they (the HR) came and told me to resign immediately."
It was reported on Monday that the edtech giant laid off 500-1,000 employees in the past few days. The latest job cuts affect around 2 percent of the company's total workforce.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the employees were fired via in-person meetings and phone calls. The layoffs were across platform teams, brand teams, marketing teams, business teams, and product and tech teams.
Singh had been working with the edtech company for about a year. Now, Singh —who is the sole breadwinner in the family — is afraid to share the news of his layoff with them. "I am the only one taking care of them," Singh said.
Singh further added that he has applied to several companies but was not selected by any.
"I don't want any leaves," he wrote, "I can do any work but I don't have the courage to go through this stage."
First Published: Jun 21, 2023 12:00 PM IST
