This Byju's ex-employee said he was 'available 24x7' but still got laid off, details ordeal on LinkedIn

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 12:18:31 PM IST (Updated)

Since October 2022, the edtech giant has laid off more than 2,500 employees. The company said it had set itself a target to achieve profitability by the end of FY23 (2022-23, the previous fiscal year).BYJU’S has done a number of cost-cutting initiatives, particularly on the employee front. The edtech has nearly 40,000 employees.

"I don't know what my fault was," reads a LinkedIn post by Byju's ex-employee Arpit Singh, who worked as a retention manager in Delhi and recently got laid off. "I worked very hard throughout my time in Byju's and I never followed the 10-8 work culture. I was always available 24x7 for my company but they (the HR) came and told me to resign immediately."

It was reported on Monday that the edtech giant laid off 500-1,000 employees in the past few days. The latest job cuts affect around 2 percent of the company's total workforce.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the employees were fired via in-person meetings and phone calls. The layoffs were across platform teams, brand teams, marketing teams, business teams, and product and tech teams.
