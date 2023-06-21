This Byju's ex-employee said he was 'available 24x7' but still got laid off, details ordeal on LinkedIn

Since October 2022, the edtech giant has laid off more than 2,500 employees. The company said it had set itself a target to achieve profitability by the end of FY23 (2022-23, the previous fiscal year).BYJU’S has done a number of cost-cutting initiatives, particularly on the employee front. The edtech has nearly 40,000 employees.

"I don't know what my fault was," reads a LinkedIn post by Byju's ex-employee Arpit Singh, who worked as a retention manager in Delhi and recently got laid off. "I worked very hard throughout my time in Byju's and I never followed the 10-8 work culture. I was always available 24x7 for my company but they (the HR) came and told me to resign immediately."

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the employees were fired via in-person meetings and phone calls. The layoffs were across platform teams, brand teams, marketing teams, business teams, and product and tech teams.