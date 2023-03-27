These ‘Jobless Juicewalas’ are saving Burdwan residents from summer

Juice sellers along railway stations, bus stands and roads are a common sight in summers. But this juice shop started by two childhood friends Abhijit Guha and Apu Sarkar in Burdwan city has caught everyone's attention. The owners of Jobless Juicewala explain the reason behind the name.

With the onset of heat, juice sellers have started setting up shops at various places along railway stations, bus stands and roads. Some are selling sugarcane juice, while others are selling lemon juice. However, in recent years roadside stalls have been selling a variety of enticing cold drinks including Mojito, Aampanna, etc. Burdwan city is no exception to this list. But this summer, there is a different kind of juice shop that has caught everyone's attention. That shop is called 'Jobless Juicewala'!

'Jobless Juicewala' has caught the attention of even needy people from outside the city. Many people enter here to have juice just out of curiosity after seeing such a fancy name. But after drinking the juice everyone is liking it. Mojitos, masala sodas, masala cold drinks, mango juice etc. are available at this newly made juice shop.

Mojito is priced at Rs 40, mango juice and masala soda at Rs. 30. The shop is open 7 days a week. The shop is open from 9 am to 9 pm. The juice shop is at Ghordourchatti near Burdwan Police Line.

Naturally, everyone is wondering why the name of the shop is Jobless Juicewala. The two owners Abhijit Guha and Apu Sarkar explained the reason for such a name for their juice shop. Abhijit and Apu, who are childhood friends opened this juice shop together. The duo said that for 14 years, both of them have worked sincerely in various private organisations. But a month ago, their company suddenly started layoffs and both of them lost their jobs.

After that, the two friends decided to start the juice business without finding new jobs. Since they lost their job and started this business, the shop is called 'Jobless Juicewala'. Currently, the family of two friends is run from the income of this juice shop. Both Abhijit and Apu want to expand the juice shop in the future.

Apu said, “Many companies have laid off in the recent past. For both of us, the company asked us to find new jobs. So, we started this business, as we don’t know when the next company will lay us off.” Abhijit added, “Our main aim is to get good feedback and enlarge our business. Getting viral is not our main motto.”