These government jobs for MBBS degree holders are up for grabs

Check when and where to apply
From the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) to Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, a host of government organisations are hiring those with an MBBS degree to fill a number of vacancies at different levels.
Steel Authority of India
The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is looking for five medical officers. Candidates between the ages of 18 years and 44 years can apply. The selection will be made on the grounds of written tests, and interviews. Please note that the last date to submit the application is December 17, 2022. For further details, check out the notification.
How to apply?
Step 1. Visit the department's official website or click here - sail.co.in.
Step 2. Once you tap on the medical officer recruitment option, an application form will open up.
Step 3 Fill in the required details. Cross-check your form and the documents.
Step 4. Pay the fees and submit the form.
Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme
Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme was launched by the central government to provide allopathic and AYUSH Medicare to ex-servicemen pensioners and their dependents. There are 55 vacancies for the post of pharmacists and medical officers, in this health scheme. The walk-in applications will close by November 19. And, the selection process for these vacancies will be based on interviews. All the eligible aspirants can check the ECHS notification here.
How to apply?
No online application will be accepted. Collect the application form from the nearest station headquarters or ECHS Polyclinic.
On the interview date, candidates must visit headquarters in Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, Secunderabad.
They need to carry all the original certificates, mark sheets, and two passport-size photographs along with work experience and identity proof.
