These exams for government jobs will be conducted in December

A number of government exams are lined up for December 2022, including SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, SSC JHT 2022 Paper-2, SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 and SBI PO prelims exam. These exams will be conducted by various state and central government bodies to recruit candidates for different posts. Exam dates are announced earlier to help aspiring candidates prepare to ace the tests.

Here is a look at a few important exams in December.

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination (Tier-1)

The Tier-1 SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam will be held from December 1 to 13 to fill up around 20,000 vacancies. It will be a computer-based test of 100 objective-type questions for 200 marks. Candidates will have to complete the test in 60 minutes.

SBI CBO 2022 Exam

The exam for SBI CBO 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on December 4. The State Bank of India is looking to fill 1422 vacancies of Circle Based officers (CBO) through the online exam. The test will have an objective paper for 120 marks and a descriptive paper for 50 marks.

SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022

The SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022, is scheduled to be held from December 14 to 16 to fill up a total of 990 vacancies. The Computer Based Examination comprises 200 questions for 200 marks. The exam will be conducted for two hours duration.

SBI PO Prelims Exam

The State Bank of India will conduct the SBI PO Prelims exam on December 17, 18, 19 and 20. The exam will have 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks and will be held for a 1-hour duration.

IBPS SO Prelims

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the IBPS SO prelims exam on December 24 and 31. The exams will be conducted to recruit 710 Specialist Officers (SO) for posts such as agriculture field officer, marketing officer (Scale I), HR/personnel officer (Scale I), IT officer (Scale I), Law officer (Scale I) and Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I).

Take a look at the list of other government exams in December:

Exam Date

Kerala TET Exam Date December 3 & 4.

HTET 2022 Exam December 3 & 4.

FCI Manager 2022 Exam December 10 & 17.

WBTET 2022 Exam December 11.

SSC JHT 2022 Paper-2 December 11.

RPSC Grade 2 Sr Teacher December 21 to 27.

BPSC Head Teacher Exam December 18.

BSSC CGL December 18.