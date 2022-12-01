Homeeducation news

These exams for government jobs will be conducted in December

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 1, 2022 10:48:32 AM IST (Published)

These government exams will be conducted by various state and central government bodies to recruit candidates for different posts

A number of government exams are lined up for December 2022, including SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, SSC JHT 2022 Paper-2, SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 and SBI PO prelims exam. These exams will be conducted by various state and central government bodies to recruit candidates for different posts. Exam dates are announced earlier to help aspiring candidates prepare to ace the tests.

Here is a look at a few important exams in December.
SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination (Tier-1)
The Tier-1 SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam will be held from December 1 to 13 to fill up around 20,000 vacancies. It will be a computer-based test of 100 objective-type questions for 200 marks. Candidates will have to complete the test in 60 minutes.
ALSO READ: ICAI CA Foundation Course December Exam Admit Card released: Check how to download
SBI CBO 2022 Exam
The exam for SBI CBO 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on December 4. The State Bank of India is looking to fill 1422 vacancies of Circle Based officers (CBO) through the online exam. The test will have an objective paper for 120 marks and a descriptive paper for 50 marks.
SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022
The SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022, is scheduled to be held from December 14 to 16 to fill up a total of 990 vacancies. The Computer Based Examination comprises 200 questions for 200 marks. The exam will be conducted for two hours duration.
SBI PO Prelims Exam
The State Bank of India will conduct the SBI PO Prelims exam on December 17, 18, 19 and 20. The exam will have 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks and will be held for a 1-hour duration.
ALSO READ: SSC GD Constable last date to apply for over 45,000 posts today: Check how to apply
IBPS SO Prelims
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the IBPS SO prelims exam on December 24 and 31. The exams will be conducted to recruit 710 Specialist Officers (SO) for posts such as agriculture field officer, marketing officer (Scale I), HR/personnel officer (Scale I), IT officer (Scale I), Law officer (Scale I) and Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I).
Take a look at the list of other government exams in December:
Exam                                                  Date
Kerala TET Exam Date    December 3 & 4.
HTET 2022 Exam             December 3 & 4.
FCI Manager 2022 Exam December 10 & 17.
WBTET 2022 Exam          December 11.
SSC JHT 2022 Paper-2    December 11.
RPSC Grade 2 Sr Teacher             December 21 to 27.
BPSC Head Teacher Exam            December 18.
BSSC CGL            December 18.
ALSO READ: Here's a look at Indians studying abroad & their preferred destinations
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
