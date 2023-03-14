The data further highlighted that food, retail, and e-commerce delivery boys constitute a major portion of the blue and grey-collar workforce. The data provided on the average salaries of the delivery workforce emphasizes the role of experience in determining the salary of a delivery worker, with those having 4 or more years of experience earning higher salaries on average ranging from 2.24 – 3.68 lakh per annum.
The demand of blue or grey collar jobs in India has been increasing over years. Data by workforce solutions, Billion Careers, shows that the number of vacancies for blue and grey collar jobs in India grew four-fold between 2021 and 2022.
Interestingly, the industry has high scope for freshers in the blue and grey collar segment. As per data based on the recruiter job posting data platform Qjobs (a vertical of Quess Corp), the salaries of entry-level (fresher) hires in certain job roles and cities exceeded that of experienced employees.
As per the data in the industry, newly-recruited delivery executives get more payment than experienced ones in some cities, like Delhi.
“The report reveals a promising landscape for freshers but a challenging terrain for experienced employees. Even though these roles more often go unrecognised, they play a crucial role in shaping customer experiences and in driving business growth. These findings emphasise the need for companies to provide competitive compensation to retain experienced employees and prioritise their professional growth. English language proficiency, multitasking capabilities, computer skills, and soft skills such as communication, problem-solving, and time management are highly valued in these roles,” said Amit Nigam, Chief Executive Officer, Billion Careers, said.
South pays the most
The data further highlighted that food, retail, and e-commerce delivery boys constitute a major portion of the blue and grey collar workforce. The data provided on the average salaries of the delivery workforce emphasised the role of experience in determining the salary of a delivery worker, with those having four or more years of experience earning higher salaries on average ranging from Rs 2.24-3.68 lakh per annum.
Moreover, the data revealed significant differences in salaries across various cities, with delivery workers in Bengaluru and Chennai earning relatively higher salaries than those in Mumbai and Kolkata. Additionally, in Hyderabad, the data suggest that delivery workers with 4-plus years of experience earn higher salaries than their counterparts in other cities with similar experience levels.
The average salary for delivery workers does not always increase steadily with experience, which is evident in the case of Delhi, where the average salary for a worker with 1-3 years of experience is lower than that of freshers.
Overall, the data suggested that the delivery workforce in South India generally get higher salaries than in the North, especially for fresher and mid-level (1-3 years of experience) delivery workers.
The data further showed that 60 per cent of all the grey and blue-collar hires were "freshers" with a prior job experience of 0 to 3 years. Their monthly wages varied from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000 on average.
The metro areas with the highest demand for blue- and grey-collar jobs were Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai.
"As the Indian economy transitions into a digital age, recruiters are seeking blue and grey-collar workers with expertise in analytical and digital skills, such as machine learning, robotics, 3D printing, and artificial intelligence," the firm said.
