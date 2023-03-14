The data further highlighted that food, retail, and e-commerce delivery boys constitute a major portion of the blue and grey-collar workforce. The data provided on the average salaries of the delivery workforce emphasizes the role of experience in determining the salary of a delivery worker, with those having 4 or more years of experience earning higher salaries on average ranging from 2.24 – 3.68 lakh per annum.

The demand of blue or grey collar jobs in India has been increasing over years. Data by workforce solutions, Billion Careers, shows that the number of vacancies for blue and grey collar jobs in India grew four-fold between 2021 and 2022.

Interestingly, the industry has high scope for freshers in the blue and grey collar segment. As per data based on the recruiter job posting data platform Qjobs (a vertical of Quess Corp), the salaries of entry-level (fresher) hires in certain job roles and cities exceeded that of experienced employees.

As per the data in the industry, newly-recruited delivery executives get more payment than experienced ones in some cities, like Delhi.

“The report reveals a promising landscape for freshers but a challenging terrain for experienced employees. Even though these roles more often go unrecognised, they play a crucial role in shaping customer experiences and in driving business growth. These findings emphasise the need for companies to provide competitive compensation to retain experienced employees and prioritise their professional growth. English language proficiency, multitasking capabilities, computer skills, and soft skills such as communication, problem-solving, and time management are highly valued in these roles,” said Amit Nigam, Chief Executive Officer, Billion Careers, said.

South pays the most

The data further highlighted that food, retail, and e-commerce delivery boys constitute a major portion of the blue and grey collar workforce. The data provided on the average salaries of the delivery workforce emphasised the role of experience in determining the salary of a delivery worker, with those having four or more years of experience earning higher salaries on average ranging from Rs 2.24-3.68 lakh per annum.

Moreover, the data revealed significant differences in salaries across various cities, with delivery workers in Bengaluru and Chennai earning relatively higher salaries than those in Mumbai and Kolkata. Additionally, in Hyderabad, the data suggest that delivery workers with 4-plus years of experience earn higher salaries than their counterparts in other cities with similar experience levels.

The average salary for delivery workers does not always increase steadily with experience, which is evident in the case of Delhi, where the average salary for a worker with 1-3 years of experience is lower than that of freshers.

Overall, the data suggested that the delivery workforce in South India generally get higher salaries than in the North, especially for fresher and mid-level (1-3 years of experience) delivery workers.

The trends in customer care

Further in the customer care division in Kolkata as per data salary for fresher customer care professionals is higher than those with 1-3 years of experience, while in Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi, salaries increase with experience. The highest salaries for customer care professionals in Bengaluru (2.64 lakh p.a.) and Hyderabad (2.63 lakh p.a.) are offered to those with 4+ years of experience. Salaries also vary within each city based on experience levels, with Hyderabad having the lowest average salaries for freshers and Bengaluru having the highest for experienced.

For telecallers, Chennai with 2.12 lakh per annum offers the highest average salary for freshers, Bengaluru offers 2.07 lakh per annum for those with 1-3 years of experience, and Mumbai offers 2.47 lakh per annum for those with 4 or more years of experience.

In terms of average salary across all experience levels, Bengaluru has the highest, followed by Mumbai and Chennai, while Hyderabad has the lowest.

Overall, experienced job seekers may prefer Bengaluru and Mumbai for higher salaries, while freshers may prefer Chennai, added the report.

The data indicate that experience has a greater impact on salaries for customer care professionals than for telecallers. Additionally, salaries for telecallers are generally lower than that for customer care professionals in all cities.

What about entry level field sales and back office executives?

The data shows that the average salary for Field Sales Executives in Bengaluru is the highest among all cities, ranging from 2.30 lakh per annum for freshers to 2.63 for those with 4 years or more experience.

Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai have slightly lower average salaries compared to Bengaluru, with a range of 2.24 -2.57 lakh per annum while Delhi and Pune have the lowest average salaries, ranging from 2.12-2.48 lakh per annum.

The data also shows that, in general, salaries tend to increase with experience, with Field Sales Executives with 4 years or more experience earning the highest average salary in each city.

However, the difference in average salaries between freshers and experienced Field Sales Executives is not very significant overall, with the difference being less than 10 percent in most cities, except for Pune, where the difference is over 10 percent.

The data highlights that the salary trends for Back Office Executives vary significantly depending on both the city and the experience level. Mumbai offers the highest average salary for experienced Back office executives (3.12 lakh per annum) with more than 4 years of experience possibly due to the presence of many large corporations and financial institutions in the city, cited the report.

Kolkata, Pune, and Bengaluru show a similar salary trend across all experience levels, suggesting that there may not be a significant difference in demand for back office skills at different experience levels in these cities. In terms of fresher Back Office Executives, Chennai 2.46 lakh per annum provides the highest average salary, while Hyderabad 1.80 lakh per annum offers the lowest.

Further data indicates that the greatest wage levels are offered by the legal, IT, healthcare, telecom, and customer service job categories.

The data further showed that 60 per cent of all the grey and blue-collar hires were "freshers" with a prior job experience of 0 to 3 years. Their monthly wages varied from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000 on average.

The metro areas with the highest demand for blue- and grey-collar jobs were Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai.