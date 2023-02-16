Along with listing the 10 most in-demand soft and hard skills, LinkedIn also added the ten most highly sought-after technical skills in multiple different industries
Despite continuing layoffs, various tech proficiencies remain some of the most in-demand skills in the job market. Professional networking social media platform LinkedIn has released its list of the most in-demand skills for 2023, along with free courses to impart these skills.
The platform compiled the list using job postings and then identified the skills most frequently mentioned in the postings. The platform measured ‘demand’ by looking at the number of people hired or mailed by recruiters and what skills they possessed as well. The platform also excluded a large group of common non-specialised skills most LinkedIn members already have. That data was gathered between April 2022 and October 2022.
The list reveals that in terms of soft skills, companies and recruiters are looking for employees with the knowledge needed to manage teams in today’s hybrid work environments. As a result, soft skills like communication, leadership, and teamwork are in high demand. However, management skills still remain the most sought-after soft by recruiters.
Here are the top 10 soft skills that are in demand in 2023
In terms of hard skills, companies are still looking for employees proficient in tech skills. Knowledge of programming languages like JavaScript, Java, and Python is in high demand. At the same time data management skills like Data Analysis and SQL are also sought after. Perhaps surprisingly to some, the list does have a few non-tech related skills like finance, operations, and customer relationship management.
Here are the top 10 hard skills that are in demand in 2023
Along with listing the 10 most in-demand soft and hard skills, LinkedIn added the 10 most highly sought-after technical skills in multiple different industries like finance, business, engineering, sales, IT, project management, marketing, learning and development and recruiting.
(Edited by : Nishtha Pandey)
