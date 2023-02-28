Thales is recruiting people on permanent or fixed-term contracts. The company is also going to provide several internal mobility opportunities in Thales in India and across the globe.

Amidst layoffs, hiring freeze and cost cuts, French defence and technology group Thales plans announced that it will hire 12,000 new staff this year due to strong demand across its product range.

The Company aims to hire 5,500 new workers in France, 550 in India, 1,050 in the United Kingdom, 600 in Australia, and 540 in the United States, among other countries.

Over the past eight years Thales, which has a total staff of 80,000 of which 40,000 in France, had recruited 5,000 to 8,000 people per year and that last year already it had hired 11,500 new staff, said Patrice Caine, CEO, Thales in an interview with the French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche.

He stated that all of the company's activities, including identity and digital security, aerospace and space exploration, and defence and security, were expanding rapidly.

Thales is recruiting people on permanent or fixed-term contracts. The company is also going to provide several internal mobility opportunities in Thales in India and across the globe.

What roles is Thales hiring for?

According to ANI, the firm is primarily looking for hardware engineers, software engineers, systems architects, experts in digital technologies, and project managers, offering them the chance to contribute to the creation of a society that is safer, greener, and more inclusive.

Moreover, Thales is making efforts to balance the gender in its workforce. Women made up 22 percent of the Group's India workforce in 2022 and 25 percent of new hires in India.

According to Caine, the company is a reflection of its markets which are all seeing dynamic growth with needs growing in all its fields of activity.

Thales CEO recently met with Ukraine's defence minister and informed him that France would send Ukraine its Ground Master 200 radar air defence system in May, as reported by Reuters.

Shares of Thales, the largest arms electronics provider in Europe, have increased by about 60 percent to new all-time highs since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, outperforming the Refinitiv Europe Aerospace and Defense index.