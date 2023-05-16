Elon Musk to approve all new hiring at Tesla - Here's what he said

Telsa CEO Elon Musk has told to staffers that he wants to gain a better understanding of hiring at the auto firm and that no one gets hired unless he personally approves them, according to reports.

Months after a hiring freeze at electric carmaker Telsa, CEO Elon Musk on May 15 sent an email to all staffers saying he wants to gain a better understanding of hiring at the firm and that no one gets hired unless he personally approves them, according to reports.

“VPs should send me a list of their department hiring requests once a week. Think carefully before sending me a request. No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval,” he said in an email marked to “everybody,” as shared by CNBC US.

It must be noted that Musk has generally been involved in new hire and budget approvals at Tesla since he took over as CEO in 2008.

A Tesla employee told CNBC US that staffers are seeing the email as a soft hiring freeze. It could also mean that Musk’s focus is back on the auto firm now that he has appointed a new CEO for Twitter, as analysts pointed out last week.

Electrek , a publication focused on EVs, previously reported on the email. However, Tesla has not yet commented on the development.

Tesla shares, which have gained almost 54 percent this year, have been trading flat. The stock had its worst year in 2022, losing 65 percent, amid Musk's on-again, off-again offer for Twitter.

Musk on May 12 Friday announced NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino will take over as Twitter's CEO , as he steps aside to take on the role of chief technology officer at the company.

Meanwhile, last month, Tesla reported a more than 20 percent drop in net income for the January to March quarter from a year earlier, which led to a 10 percent drop in the company’s stock price. Musk at the time suggested the company would prefer higher volumes to higher margins.

In Tesla’s January earnings call, Musk had said, “Price really matters…I think there’s — just sort of a vast number of people that wanted to buy a Tesla car, but can’t afford it. And so, these price changes really make a difference for the average consumer.”

In April, Tesla reduced the prices of its Model S and X in the US for the third time in 2023 to lift the slowing demand for its iconic electric vehicles. However, in May, Tesla raised US prices for all its EVs except Model 3.

Meanwhile, Tesla is slated to host its annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas on May 16.