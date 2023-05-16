Elon Musk to approve all new hiring at Tesla - Here's what he said

Telsa CEO Elon Musk has told to staffers that he wants to gain a better understanding of hiring at the auto firm and that no one gets hired unless he personally approves them, according to reports.

“VPs should send me a list of their department hiring requests once a week. Think carefully before sending me a request. No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval,” he said in an email marked to “everybody,” as shared by CNBC US.

It must be noted that Musk has generally been involved in new hire and budget approvals at Tesla since he took over as CEO in 2008.