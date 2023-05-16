Breaking News
Nifty Midcap above 33,000 for the first time in 19 months
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsElon Musk to approve all new hiring at Tesla Here's what he said

Elon Musk to approve all new hiring at Tesla - Here's what he said

Elon Musk to approve all new hiring at Tesla - Here's what he said
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  May 16, 2023 11:36:13 AM IST (Published)

Telsa CEO Elon Musk has told to staffers that he wants to gain a better understanding of hiring at the auto firm and that no one gets hired unless he personally approves them, according to reports.

Months after a hiring freeze at electric carmaker Telsa, CEO Elon Musk on May 15 sent an email to all staffers saying he wants to gain a better understanding of hiring at the firm and that no one gets hired unless he personally approves them, according to reports.

“VPs should send me a list of their department hiring requests once a week. Think carefully before sending me a request. No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval,” he said in an email marked to “everybody,” as shared by CNBC US.
It must be noted that Musk has generally been involved in new hire and budget approvals at Tesla since he took over as CEO in 2008.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X