Telangana: TBSE SSC class 10 supplementary exams admit card released — how to download

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the admit cards for TBSE Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 supplementary exam. Students can now download their admit cards from the official website of TBSE.

The Telangana class 10 supplementary exam will be held from June 14 to 22. These exams will be conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12.30 pm.

Every year, the Telangana board organises supplementary exams for the students who fail in one or two subjects in the class 10 board exams. Those students, who want to improve their grades, can also appear in the supplementary exam.

Steps to download the Telangana class 10 supplementary exam hall tickets:

Visit the official site of TBSE.

On their homepage, click the SSC admit card download link for 2023.

Choose your district and school, then enter your name and birth date.

Click on the 'Download hall ticket' button.

Your Telangana BSE class 10 supplementary exam admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the admit card.

It has been made mandatory for the candidates to carry their admit cards and school ID cards to the exam halls. If any student fails to do so, they may not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Earlier, the Telangana board's official notification stated that the objective paper (part B) of all subjects in the SSC academic programme and Oriental Secondary School Certificate (OSSC) course shall be answered only in the final half hour of the test. The same rule will also be applicable for class 10 supplementary exams.

The overall pass percentage in the Telangana board class 10 exam stood at 86.6 percent. A total of 4,84,370 students appeared for the examinations, and around 19,460 students cleared the class 10 exam. According to reports, girls outnumbered the boys with a pass percentage of 88.53 percent, while the pass percentage for boys remained at 84.68 percent.

Nirmal district recorded the highest pass percentage at 99 percent in the TBSE SSC Result 2023, followed by Komaram Bheem Asifabad at 98.7 percent while Vikarabad district posted the lowest pass percentage at 59.4 percent.