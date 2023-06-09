CNBC TV18
Telangana: TBSE SSC class 10 supplementary exams admit card released — how to download

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 9, 2023 6:39:43 PM IST (Published)

The Telangana class 10 supplementary exam will be held from June 14 to 22. Every year, the Telangana board organises supplementary exams for the students who fail in one or two subjects in the class 10 board exams.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the admit cards for TBSE Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 supplementary exam. Students can now download their admit cards from the official website of TBSE.

The Telangana class 10 supplementary exam will be held from June 14 to 22. These exams will be conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12.30 pm.


Every year, the Telangana board organises supplementary exams for the students who fail in one or two subjects in the class 10 board exams. Those students, who want to improve their grades, can also appear in the supplementary exam.

