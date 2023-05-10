Breaking News
Telangana SSC Class 10 results to be released today: Direct link to check scores and other details

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 11:30:50 AM IST (Published)

Once declared, students will be able to download the TS SSC results from the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in and also from the Manabadi website. Around 5 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 examinations this year.

The Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TSSSC) or Class 10 board exam results will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana, at 12 PM today, May 10. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check and download the TS SSC marks memo from the official websites of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in and also from the Manabadi website at manabadi.co.in.

Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023 announced: Here is how to check score and other details
As per reports, Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy is expected to announce SSC results at a press conference after which the result links will be activated on the official websites.
