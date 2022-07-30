The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the hall tickets/admit cards for the preliminary written exam of Sub-Inspector (SCT) recruitment. All eligible candidates can download their TSLPRB SI hall tickets from the official website at tslprb.in

Here are the steps to download TSLPRB hall ticket 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website or TSLPRB at Go to the official website or TSLPRB at www.tslprb.in

Step 2: Find and click on the tab ‘Download Hall Ticket’ displayed on the home page

Step 3: In the login window, enter your registered mobile number and password to sign in

Step 4: Your TSLPRB SI hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download your TSLPRB SI hall ticket and take a print out on a A4 size paper.

NOTE: As per the TSLPRB notification, once the printout is taken, candidates must affix their passport photograph same as the one in the digital copy that was uploaded with their application form earlier. The photo should be pasted at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page, do not use staples or pins.

A hall ticket without the passport photograph will not be accepted on the day of preliminary written test and candidates will be denied entry to examination centre.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit card may send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact the officials on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

Candidates are also advised to read the guidelines given on the admit card carefully.

The preliminary written test is a part of the recruitment drive to fill 554 SCT SI Civil and equivalent posts in the Telangana state. The exam will take place on August 7, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm.

The exam will be conducted at test centres located in and around Hyderabad and 35 other towns throughout the state. As per the notification, a total of 2,47,217 candidates have registered for the examination.