The TSBIE is expected to announce the result for 1st and 2nd years at a press conference and after that the link to download the TS Inter marks will be activated on the official website.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is going to release the 1st and 2nd year inter results today, May 9. Students can check and download their Manabadi IPE 1st and 2nd-year marks memo 2023 online from 11 AM onwards on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

In line with previous years, the TSBIE is expected to announce the result for 1st year and 2nd year at a press conference. The link to download the TS Inter marks memo will be made available on the official websites after the press conference.

ALSO READ |

Nearly 9 lakh students have registered for the exam this year, with TS Inter 1st year exam conducted from March 15 to April 3, and the Intermediate 2nd year examination taking place from March 16 to April 4, 2023, at various exam centres across the state.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducted the board exams in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Here are the steps to check the TS Inter Results 2023:

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the tab that reads “IPE 2023 Mark's Memos”.

3. You will be redirected to another page. Enter your roll number.

4. Click on “Get IPE 2023 Marks Memo”.

5. Your result will appear on the screen.

6. Check your marks and cross-check the details.

7. You can keep a hard copy of your result for future reference.

Candidates must receive a minimum of 35 percent overall in the theory and practical exams in order to pass the TS Intermediate Exam 2023. In case a student fails to achieve this benchmark in the TS Inter Result 2023, they will have the opportunity to apply for the supplementary exams.

If students encounter any issues with downloading the TS Inter marks memo, they can reach out to the control room of the Board of Intermediate Education at TSBIE in Hyderabad.

They can call the following numbers for assistance: 040-24601010, 040-24732369. Additionally, students can also access their results through the T App Folio mobile app.