Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023 to be declared today: Here is how to check score

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 11:04:50 AM IST (Published)

The TSBIE is expected to announce the result for 1st and 2nd years at a press conference and after that the link to download the TS Inter marks will be activated on the official website.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is going to release the 1st and 2nd year inter results today, May 9. Students can check and download their Manabadi IPE 1st and 2nd-year marks memo 2023 online from 11 AM onwards on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

In line with previous years, the TSBIE is expected to announce the result for 1st year and 2nd year at a press conference. The link to download the TS Inter marks memo will be made available on the official websites after the press conference.
