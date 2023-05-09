TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted from March 15 to April 3, and the Intermediate 2nd year examination was held from March 16 to April 4, 2023.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared the TS Inter Result 2023 today, May 9. The state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the release of the results for TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year students. The result has been made available on the official website of the board.

The students can check and download their Manabadi IPE 1st and 2nd-year marks memo 2023 online on official websites— tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the results for Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year exams, with a pass percentage of 61.68 percent and 63.49 percent, respectively. However, the overall pass percentage for the Telangana Intermediate 2nd Year exam 2023 is lower than the previous year, which was at 67.16 percent.

Nearly 9 lakh students have registered for the exam this year. TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted from March 15 to April 3, and the Intermediate 2nd-year examination was held from March 16 to April 4, 2023, at various exam centres across the state.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducted the board exams in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon.

Here are the steps to check the TS Inter Results 2023:

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the tab that reads "IPE 2023 Mark's Memos”.

3. You will be redirected to another page. Enter your roll number.

4. Click on "Get IPE 2023 Marks Memo”.

5. Your result will appear on the screen.

6. Check your marks and cross-check the details.

7. You can keep a hard copy of your result for future reference.

Candidates must receive a minimum of 35 percent overall in the theory and practical exams in order to pass the TS Intermediate Exam 2023. In case a student fails to achieve this benchmark in the TS Inter Result 2023, they will have the opportunity to apply for the supplementary exams.

If students encounter any issues with downloading the TS Inter marks memo, they can reach out to the control room of the Board of Intermediate Education at TSBIE in Hyderabad.

They can call the following numbers for assistance: 040-24601010, 040-24732369. Additionally, students can also access their results through the T App Folio mobile app.