Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023 announced: Here is how to check score and other details

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 12:15:27 PM IST (Published)

TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted from March 15 to April 3, and the Intermediate 2nd year examination was held from March 16 to April 4, 2023.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared the TS Inter Result 2023 today, May 9. The state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the release of the results for TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year students. The result has been made available on the official website of the board.

The students can check and download their Manabadi IPE 1st and 2nd-year marks memo 2023 online on official websites— tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
