Tech Mahindra's total headcount down 4,668 in Q4, attrition eases to 15%

Tech Mahindra's attrition rate stood at 15 percent Q4FY23 down from 17 percent in Q3FY23. The rate was also down from 24 percent in the year-ago quarter.
IT services firm Tech Mahindra's employee headcount declined by 4,668 in January to March 2023 quarter.
The total headcount for Q4 stood at 152,400, down 2.9 percent from 157,068 in Q3FY23.
The firm has been seeing a drop in attrition rate since the first quarter of FY23 after a steady increase in the five quarters before that.
Meanwhile, the company recorded a profit of Rs 1,117 crore, lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll expectation of Rs 1,275 crore.
Tech Mahindra over the past quarter has also been facing backlash along with peers like Wipro for delaying onboarding and absorbing freshers who have been waiting for nearly two years since graduation.
First Published: Apr 27, 2023 4:18 PM IST
