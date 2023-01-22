Several big tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and cutting jobs. Google's parent Alphabet Inc announced it was laying off 12,000 employees. Not just Alphabet Inc, tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Platforms Inc and Twitter have carried out layoffs due to macroeconomic conditions.

Several experts have warned about a global economic slowdown in 2023 following the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the global employment growth rate is expected to slow down to 1 percent this year compared to 2 percent in 2022.

Several big tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and cutting jobs. On January 20, Google's parent Alphabet Inc announced it was laying off 12,000 employees. Not just Alphabet Inc, tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Platforms Inc and Twitter have carried out layoffs due to macroeconomic conditions and the possibility of a future recession.

However, there are still some tech firms which are hiring in various tech roles.

Harsh Jain, CEO of online fantasy platform Dream11, tweeted in November that his company was hiring techies. As many as 20 tech firms are hiring for tech roles, job site Indeed said.

Let us take a look at some of the tech firms that are hiring for tech roles:

Deloitte, which provides audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to its clients, is planning to fill thousands of vacancies.

PwC, which offers various professional business services, including accounting, human resources consulting, auditing, and strategy management, is among the Big Four professional services firms which includes KPMG, Deloitte and Ernst & Young. It is also hiring in several roles.

TikTok is one of the world’s most famous apps for short-form mobile videos. TikTok encourages everyone to be content creators and express their creativity through their videos. It has openings in tech roles.

Lockheed Martin, the world’s leading security and aerospace company, is hiring in tech roles. This company is known to manufacture cutting-edge fighter jets like F-35 and F-22.

Accenture provides its clients with strategy and consulting technology and operations, and interactive services. They have openings for those willing to work at one of the world’s largest independent technology services providers.