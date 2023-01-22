English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation News

Lockheed Martin, Accenture, TikTok: These tech firms are hiring amid global layoff spree

Lockheed Martin, Accenture, TikTok: These tech firms are hiring amid global layoff spree

Lockheed Martin, Accenture, TikTok: These tech firms are hiring amid global layoff spree
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 22, 2023 9:05:41 AM IST (Published)

Several big tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and cutting jobs. Google's parent Alphabet Inc announced it was laying off 12,000 employees. Not just Alphabet Inc, tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Platforms Inc and Twitter have carried out layoffs due to macroeconomic conditions.

Several experts have warned about a global economic slowdown in 2023 following the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the global employment growth rate is expected to slow down to 1 percent this year compared to 2 percent in 2022.

Recommended Articles

View All
Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

Jan 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rage-applying — what is this workplace trend with GenZ and is it really new

Rage-applying — what is this workplace trend with GenZ and is it really new

Jan 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Several big tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and cutting jobs. On January 20, Google's parent Alphabet Inc announced it was laying off 12,000 employees. Not just Alphabet Inc, tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Platforms Inc and Twitter have carried out layoffs due to macroeconomic conditions and the possibility of a future recession.
However, there are still some tech firms which are hiring in various tech roles.
Harsh Jain, CEO of online fantasy platform Dream11, tweeted in November that his company was hiring techies. As many as 20 tech firms are hiring for tech roles, job site Indeed said.
Also Read:Sundar Pichai says sorry as Google parent Alphabet begins firing 12,000 workers globally
Let us take a look at some of the tech firms that are hiring for tech roles:
Deloitte, which provides audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to its clients, is planning to fill thousands of vacancies.
PwC, which offers various professional business services, including accounting, human resources consulting, auditing, and strategy management, is among the Big Four professional services firms which includes KPMG, Deloitte and Ernst & Young. It is also hiring in several roles.
TikTok is one of the world’s most famous apps for short-form mobile videos. TikTok encourages everyone to be content creators and express their creativity through their videos. It has openings in tech roles.
Lockheed Martin, the world’s leading security and aerospace company, is hiring in tech roles. This company is known to manufacture cutting-edge fighter jets like F-35 and F-22.
Accenture provides its clients with strategy and consulting technology and operations, and interactive services. They have openings for those willing to work at one of the world’s largest independent technology services providers.
Also Read:Twitter layoffs: More job cuts likely, employee count may slip below 2,000, says report
 
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

hiringjobsTechnology

Next Article

Prioritising education: Maha villagers donate land, raise money through crowdfunding to upgrade govt-run school

X