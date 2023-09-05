Teacher’s Day: Inspirational quotes from the greatest teachers of all time

Every year Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5 to honour the teachers and to recognise their contributions to society. It’s an occasion to recognise the vital role played by teachers in nation building. This special day holds deep historical significance as it marks the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an eminent scholar, philosopher and the country's second President.

The essence of teaching goes far beyond textbooks and classrooms; it encompasses imparting knowledge, instilling values, nurturing creativity, and shaping the future of the nation. On this teacher’s day, let’s take a look at sayings of greatest teachers:

1) “Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere.” – Chanakya

2) “By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest.” – Confucius

3) “Obedience is the gateway through which knowledge enters the mind of the child.” ? Anne Sullivan

4) “The principle goal of education in the schools should be creating men and women who are capable of doing new things, not simply repeating what other generations have done; men and women who are creative, inventive and discoverers, who can be critical and verify, and not accept, everything they are offered.” - Jean Piaget

5) “We must respect the child and he must understand that he is respected. He needs to be prepared for everything that is going to be done for him.” - Maria Montessori

Teacher’s Day History and Significance

The celebration of Teachers' Day in India is closely linked to the life and work of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Born in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, on September 5, 1888, he went on to become India's second President and the first Vice President. A scholar, philosopher, and recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Dr Radhakrishnan's dedication to education earned him immense respect.

Teachers' Day is observed across India recognising the profound influence of teachers in shaping young minds and the nation's future. The day is also an occasion to cherish the centuries old Guru-Shishya tradition of India. This reminds us of our rich past and how India was a knowledge hub in the world for many years.

Teachers' Day holds immense significance as a day to honour and appreciate the tireless efforts of educators. It is a time to acknowledge the pivotal role teachers play in nurturing the intellectual and moral growth of students. The noble profession of teaching is celebrated, highlighting its vital contribution to the development of the nation.