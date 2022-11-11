By Anand Singha

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker expressed his delight at TCS's decision to increase their presence in the Land of Lincoln by adding more than a thousand jobs over the next two years. "TCS’ expansion is a testament to our first-rate education system and our extraordinarily talented workforce."

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) intends to increase its presence in Illinois by creating 1,200 additional jobs by the end of 2024. This investment in the local economy is backed by a pledge to expedite STEM outreach efforts in nearby schools to cover 25 percent more students and teachers.

"With their STEM Education Initiatives, the next generation of Illinoisans will be prepared for the innovative jobs of the future—jobs that will transform our state into the premier tech hub in the nation. To our partners at TCS: thank you for your commitment to the State of Illinois. We couldn’t be happier to call you our neighbors," he said.

TCS employs more than 3,000 people from Illinois, 1,100 of whom joined the company in the past five years. One of the 30 TCS locations across the country is located in Naperville, where TCS professionals assist in the digital transformation and expansion of companies that are essential to the Illinois economy, such as United Airlines and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

For more than 50 years, the corporation has operated in the United States. To digitally change and expand its operations, TCS collaborates with over half of the Fortune 500 companies. The corporation is the second-largest employer of IT services talent in the United States, having hired 512 graduates of Illinois colleges and institutions during the previous five years.

According to Suresh Muthuswami, chairman of North America for TCS, businesses in Illinois and across the U.S. have been dealing with upheaval for the past few years, from the pandemic and inflation to supply chain issues and the increasing need for talent.

"Our expansion in Illinois is driven by companies that use these obstacles as an opportunity to transform themselves and capture growth. They are investing to overcome today’s challenges and become more resilient for tomorrow. TCS is attracting the brightest talent in cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity and other technologies to help them become future-ready enterprises,” she said.

Since 2009, TCS has increased funding for its computer science and STEM education initiatives in Illinois. Over 42,000 students in the United States and Canada have benefitted from goIT, which promotes digital innovation and professional preparedness in local middle and high schools.

In a statement, the corporation claimed that more than 150 TCS volunteers had helped upwards of 700 students in Illinois through goIT. "Through its Ignite My Future in School program, TCS helps educators in Illinois embed computational thinking into core subjects such as math, science, language arts, and social studies.

This program has reached over one million students and 26,000 teachers in North America, including 535 educators and 32,000 students in Illinois," it said.

TCS added that its contributions in Illinois's health, well-being, and economic growth are extensive.

"The Bank of America Chicago Marathon, which annually contributes around $500 million to the local economy, has TCS as its official technology consulting partner. TCS started sponsoring the marathon in 2010 with the goal of improving the experience for both participants and spectators."

The relationship between the two parties, which was recently extended until 2025, expanded in 2012 with the release of the TCS-powered Bank of America Chicago Marathon mobile app. In 2022, more than 215,000 users downloaded the app, the company said.