TCS says hiring will be low this fiscal but won’t stop, maintains target to hire 40,000 freshers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) may continue to see a lower net headcount additions in the 2023-24 fiscal but that does not mean it will stop hiring, Milind Lakkad, the Chief Human Resource Officer of the IT giant said on July 13.

“It (hiring) will be on the lower side, but that doesn't mean that we are going to stop hiring trainees or we are going to stop honouring offers…We will continue to hire trainees, current number (freshers’ hiring target for FY24) stands at 40,000,” TCS CHRO said in a post earnings interview with CNBC-TV18.

He added that hiring trainees straight from the campus is important to the firm so it will continue to do so.