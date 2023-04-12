TCS Q4 Results: Tata Consultancy Services witnessed net addition of 821 employees in the January to March 2023 quarter as against the previous quarter when it saw a net drop of nearly 2,200 employees.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed net addition of 821 employees in the January to March 2023 quarter as against the previous quarter when it saw a net drop of nearly 2,200 employees, the company's financial results for Q4 released on April 12 show. This takes TCS’ workforce to 614,795 as on March 31, 2023, a net addition of 22,600 for the fiscal.

The tech giant saw attrition during the fourth quarter ease to 20.1 percent against 21.3% in the last quarter.

Also Read | TCS Q4 Result: Operating margin misses street expectations by 50 basis points

Outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinath said the IT bellwether has been "disciplined" in its headcount addition as hiring saw only a small uptick in the fourth quarter.