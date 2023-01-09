TCS loses 2,197 employees and attrition remains above 21% in Q3

TCS said its total workforce strength reduced by 2,197 employees in the October to December 2022 period while attrition slowed down marginally to 21.3 percent even as the firm’s management had earlier indicated that attrition had bottomed out.

TCS’ loss of employees during the third quarter of the fiscal compares with 9,840 net additions in the July to September quarter in which it had already hit a nine-quarter low. The company’s total headcount now stands at 613,974.

High attrition rate, the gradual reduction of workforce by employees leaving and not being replaced rather than by redundancy, has remained a concern for the past few quarters especially for tech firm’s. In the second quarter of the 2022-2023 financial year, the attrition rate of top five tech IT giants in India — Infosys, Wipro, TCS , Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech — averaged at about 23 percent.

In the December 2022 ended quarter, TCS attrition rate came down marginally from 21.5 percent. It remains to be seen how other tech giants fared given an impending recession in the US concerns and a challenging micro environment.

