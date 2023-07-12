TCS hiring drops 96% annually in June quarter, attrition slips below 20% to lowest in 5 quarters

TCS hiring in the first quarter of the current fiscal is still lower than net addition of 821 staffers in the previous quarter, and a massive 96 percent drop compared to 14,136 net addition in the same quarter last financial year.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a net addition of 523 employees in the April to June 2023 quarter taking the total headcount to 615,318, the tech giant’s earning report for the three month period showed on July 12.

It must be noted that in the previous quarter, former TCS CE Rajesh Gopinathan had said, the IT bellwether has been "disciplined" in its headcount addition.

The attrition rate, meanwhile, slipped to the lowest in five quarters and below 20 percent to 17.8 percent in the June quarter.

As attrition continues to trend down, Milind Lakkad, TCS Chief HR Officer, said the tech giant expects it to be back in the industry-leading, long term range in the second half of the year.

“We remain focused on developing, retaining and rewarding the best talent in the industry, and enhancing their effectiveness by bringing them back to office to foster our culture," he said.

He added that as much as 55 percent of the workforce has already returned to office thrice a week and the initiative is picking up pace.

Reflecting on appraisals, Lakkad said, TCS has given a 12-15 percent raise for exceptional performers in its latest annual compensation review, and also commenced the promotions cycle.

"TCSers logged 12.7 million learning hours in upskilling themselves during the quarter in market relevant skills like generative AI, cloud, data and analytics," he said.

Also, amid reports that TCS is holding up onboarding of lateral hires with 1.8 to up to 15 years of experience by three months amidst project commencement delays, the company's HR said, "While we are committed to honor all the offers we have made, our focus will be on leveraging the capacity we built last year.”

Meanwhile, the technology giant reported the slowest June quarter growth in a decade excluding the COVID-19 period.