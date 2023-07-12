CNBC TV18
TCS hiring drops 96% annually in June quarter, attrition slips below 20% to lowest in 5 quarters

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jul 12, 2023 5:28:45 PM IST (Updated)

TCS hiring in the first quarter of the current fiscal is still lower than net addition of 821 staffers in the previous quarter, and a massive 96 percent drop compared to 14,136 net addition in the same quarter last financial year.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a net addition of 523 employees in the April to June 2023 quarter taking the total headcount to 615,318, the tech giant’s earning report for the three month period showed on July 12.

TCS hiring in the first quarter of the current fiscal is still lower than net addition of 821 staffers in the previous quarter, and a massive 96 percent drop compared to 14,136 net addition in the same quarter last financial year.
It must be noted that in the previous quarter, former TCS CE Rajesh Gopinathan had said, the IT bellwether has been "disciplined" in its headcount addition.
