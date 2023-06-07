TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23

TCS’ former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 crore in FY23, which still lower than what his peers at HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro received as compensation in the previous fiscal.

The much-awaited Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) annual report for FY23 is here and it shows the top brass at India’s largest tech giant (by revenue and market capitalisation) saw its annual compensation hike a whopping 120 percent in the past three years.

TCS’ former chief executive officer (CEO) Rajesh Gopinathan made nearly Rs 30 crore in the financial year 2022-23, up 13 percent from Rs 25.76 crore in the previous year. Gopinathan's salary for the fiscal under review stood at Rs 1.73 crore, he received Rs 2.43 crore as benefits, perquisites and allowances and Rs 25 crore as commission.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam (NGS), the firm’s chief operating officer (COO) since February 2017, took home almost Rs 24 crore last fiscal, up 14 percent from Rs 20 crore the previous year. Subramaniam was paid Rs 1.61 crore as salary on FY23, Rs 2.48 crore as benefits, perquisites and allowances and Rs 19.50 crore as commission.

It must be noted that top brass’ compensation includes salary, other benefits, perquisites, allowances and commission, which is calculated with reference to the net profits of the company in a particular financial year.

Gopinathan was appointed CEO w.e.f. February 21, 2017 for a period of five years and his remuneration has gone up 3.7 times as a CEO and MD of TCS in seven years.

It may be interesting to note that even as TCS is the largest Indian IT firm by both market cap and revenue, its former CEO Gopinathan’s compensation is still lower than what his peers took home the previous fiscal.

In FY22, HCL Technologies CEO’ C Vijayakumar received a remuneration of Rs 130 crore, Thierry Delaporte of Wipro got Rs 79.8 crore, Infosys’ Salil Parekh took home Rs 71 crore and Tech Mahindra’s CP Gurnani got Rs 63.4 crore as compensation.

Another interesting point here is the compensation of N Chandrasekaran, the CEO before Gopinathan, was still higher at Rs 30.15 crore in FY17 than the latter's in the FY23.

Meanwhile, in this period, TCS revenue in rupee terms has gone up 90 percent and profits have jumped 60 percent (From FY17-23).

In its annual report, TCS said the increase in the managerial remuneration for the year was 13.58 percent. And, the percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year is 5.11 percent, it said.

At TCS, the average annual increase was in the range of 5-8 percent in India. However, during the course of the year, the total increase was in the range of 6-9 percent, after accounting for promotions and other event based compensation revisions, the company said, adding that employees outside India received a wage increase varying from 1.5 to 5.5 percent.

Following the release of the annual report, TCS shares traded nearly half a percent higher at Rs 3,249.55 on BSE at 9:27 am.