TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23

TCS’ former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 crore in FY23, which still lower than what his peers at HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro received as compensation in the previous fiscal.

The much-awaited Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) annual report for FY23 is here and it shows the top brass at India’s largest tech giant (by revenue and market capitalisation) saw its annual compensation hike a whopping 120 percent in the past three years.

TCS’ former chief executive officer (CEO) Rajesh Gopinathan made nearly Rs 30 crore in the financial year 2022-23, up 13 percent from Rs 25.76 crore in the previous year. Gopinathan's salary for the fiscal under review stood at Rs 1.73 crore, he received Rs 2.43 crore as benefits, perquisites and allowances and Rs 25 crore as commission.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam (NGS), the firm’s chief operating officer (COO) since February 2017, took home almost Rs 24 crore last fiscal, up 14 percent from Rs 20 crore the previous year. Subramaniam was paid Rs 1.61 crore as salary on FY23, Rs 2.48 crore as benefits, perquisites and allowances and Rs 19.50 crore as commission.