TCS employees get single-digit hike in FY23 against over 10 percent last fiscal

2 Min(s) Read
In the fiscal year 2022-23, the average salary hike for TCS employees has fallen to single digits, after a 10.5 percent increase in the previous year
In the fiscal year 2022-23, the average salary hike for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employees has fallen to single digits, after a 10.5 percent increase in the previous year, the tech giant’s annual report released on June 7 shows.
The total salary increase, encompassing promotions and other event-based compensation revisions over the year, ranged between six percent and nine percent. The hike for managerial positions too saw a sharp fall to 13.6 percent in 2022-23 from 27.4 percent in the previous fiscal.
Rajesh Gopinathan, who announced his resignation as TCS’ CEO in March 2023 in a surprise move, drew a remuneration of Rs 29.2 crore, an increase of over 13 percent from the previous year. The firm’s CFO NG Subramanian saw a jump of 14 percent in his remuneration to Rs 23.6 crore. This hike though is lower than the increase seen in the previous year. In the financial year 2021-22, both Gopinathan and NGS’s overall compensation had seen a jump of 27-28 percent.