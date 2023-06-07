TCS employees get single-digit hike in FY23 against over 10 percent last fiscal

In the fiscal year 2022-23, the average salary hike for TCS employees has fallen to single digits, after a 10.5 percent increase in the previous year

In the fiscal year 2022-23, the average salary hike for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employees has fallen to single digits, after a 10.5 percent increase in the previous year, the tech giant’s annual report released on June 7 shows.

The total salary increase, encompassing promotions and other event-based compensation revisions over the year, ranged between six percent and nine percent. The hike for managerial positions too saw a sharp fall to 13.6 percent in 2022-23 from 27.4 percent in the previous fiscal.